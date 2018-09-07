Early morning fire under investigation in rural Jackson, MO

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - An early morning fire destroys an abandoned mobile home in rural Jackson, Missouri.
Crews with Jackson, Fruitland, Millersville, and Gordonville Fire Departments were called out to the home at 1028 County Road 442 around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 7.
When the first crew arrived the entire trailer was engulfed in flames.
Heavy smoke filled the air and the scene as crews worked to put out the fire. No one was hurt.
The home is considered a total loss.
According to Fruitland Fire Chief Rob Francis, no one was living in the home and there were no running utilities to the building.
Chief Francis says the cause of the fire is unclear and is under investigation.
Fire crews spent much of the morning putting out hot spots and monitoring the scene.
