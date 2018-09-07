Drivers to see new interchange in Kelso, MO by next year

KELSO, MO (KFVS) - Drivers from Kelso, Missouri are excited about a new interchange being built by MoDOT on Interstate 55.
The resident engineer of the project said the contractor is on schedule to complete it in time. The biggest change for drivers is right now is the head to head traffic has moved to the northbound lane.
That's because they just completed a three-lane bridge on that side.
Next on their to-do list is to start paving the on and off ramps and replace two more bridges including state Highway PP which goes over the interstate.
Taylor Seyer who, co-owns the only gas station in Kelso says the project is negatively impacting her business.
"All of our customers who came from the other side of PP started going through Scott City and getting their fuel there,” she said. “Then we had our morning school commutes, people who would come through Kelso in the morning for breakfast or our farmers coming through for lunch. Losing a lot of that has been pretty challenging on us."
The engineer said they want to have the bridge over I-55 complete by summer 2019. Seyer hopes that more traffic will come through Kelso when everything reopens.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.