2 being sought in Carbondale, IL retail theft
The City of Carbondale Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in a retail theft investigation (Source: Carbondale PD) (Long, James)
By James Long | September 7, 2018 at 3:50 PM CDT

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in a retail theft investigation at Kroger on N. Giant City Road.

The two suspects stole a money bag containing cash.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS. The investigation into the incident is continuing.

