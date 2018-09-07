2 being sought in Carbondale, IL retail theft

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in a retail theft investigation at Kroger on N. Giant City Road.
The two suspects stole a money bag containing cash.
Anyone who can identify the suspects or anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS. The investigation into the incident is continuing.
