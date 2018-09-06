What you need to know Sept. 6

Rain is on it's way into the Heartland
By Jasmine Adams | September 6, 2018 at 4:37 AM CDT - Updated September 6 at 5:02 AM

First Alert Forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread during the day today.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says some might even develop during the morning. Everyone will see more clouds, so high temps might now get out of the 80s.

Some places might stay dry, but the rain will be more widespread.

Right now, the best chance for widespread, heavy rainfall is Friday night into Saturday. It will impact some high school football games and the SEMO district fair.

Early next week looks more comfortable with lower temps and lower rain chances.

