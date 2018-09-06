What you need to know Sept. 6

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread during the day today.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says some might even develop during the morning. Everyone will see more clouds, so high temps might now get out of the 80s.
Some places might stay dry, but the rain will be more widespread.
Right now, the best chance for widespread, heavy rainfall is Friday night into Saturday. It will impact some high school football games and the SEMO district fair.
Early next week looks more comfortable with lower temps and lower rain chances.
- A single-vehicle crash led to the death of one passenger and serious injuries for the driver in Alexander County, Illinois.
- Crews were called to a fire at the Butler Co., MO highway department building Wednesday night.
- The Better Business Bureau announced a new investigative study on fake check scams.
- Authorities are searching for a Kentucky woman wanted on murder charges.
A hard alcohol ban was ordered for most U.S. and Canada fraternities.
All $400,000 of GoFundMe money is gone, says the lawyer of homeless man suing a couple.
Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.
