West Frankfort, IL man facing criminal sexual abuse charges of minor

A West Frankfort man is facing criminal sexual abuse charges of a minor. (Source: Franklin Co. Jail) (Ross, Kaylie)
By Kaylie Ross | September 6, 2018 at 3:28 PM CDT - Updated September 6 at 3:28 PM

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A West Frankfort man is facing criminal sexual charges of a minor.

According to online court documents, 58-year-old Steven D. Sneed was arrested on a warrant on Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Sneed was charged with one charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13 and two charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of victim under 13 on July 28, 2018.

He is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail with a bond set at $250,000.

A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 19 at 1:30 p.m.

