Wanted Paducah, KY woman arrested in Nashville, TN

NASHVILLE, TN (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky woman accused of taking more than $50,000 from an elderly relative is now behind bars.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, detectives learned Erica A. English, 28, was in the Nashville, Tennessee area on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
With the help of officers with the Nashville Metro Police Department, English was taken into custody without any problems late Wednesday evening.
A search for English began Wednesday afternoon.
English is currently awaiting extradition to McCracken County.
