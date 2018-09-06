UPDATE: KY woman wanted on murder charges arrested

OBION COUNTY, TN (KFVS) - The search is over for a Clinton, Kentucky woman wanted in connection with a deadly crash in 2017.
According to the Obion County Sheriff’s Department, 42-year-old Christina M. Weeks was arrested in Union City, Tennessee.
The circumstances surrounding Week’s arrest are not clear at this time.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Weeks was wanted on murder, two counts of felony wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, and DUI charges.
The charges stem from a deadly two vehicle collision on Oct. 2017 just east of the Hickman County, Ky line.
Marilyn Armbruster of Clinton, KY, the driver of the second vehicle, was killed in the crash.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office says a witness reported that just before the crash he saw Weeks' vehicle cross the center line.
