Tornado siren is silent due to bullet hole

BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) –Brookland city engineers headed out Wednesday to do their regular maintenance checks on the city’s tornado sirens.
Their checks were brought to a halt when one siren didn’t make a sound.
The reason. . .a bullet hole in the electric meter box.
“When the employee came over here, he reported that the Craighead Electric meter box, the actual meter, had been shot,” Mayor Kenneth Jones said. “After the police looked at it they determined it was a small caliber gun.”
After police examined the meter, Craighead Electric was notified, and a crew sent to the box on Eason Street.
Mayor Jones said this type of city property damage is not only frustrating, it’s bad for the public.
“Now we have a safe room, so people have a place to go,” Mayor Jones said. “But if the sirens don’t work then they’re not notified in time to get there. As an elected official of the city, it’s very aggravating because we’re trying to be prepared. We check these every Wednesday and this is the first time this one has failed. You do something for the safety of your citizens and then somebody does something like this.”
The bullet shot through the plastic glass surrounding the meter and then went into the meter.
Mayor Jones said they believe a pellet gun was used.
An electrician worked on the meter Wednesday afternoon, however, the siren remains out of commission.
Mayor Jones said someone from Craighead Electric would be returning first thing Thursday morning to try and resolve the issue.
Should the tornado siren remain broken, Brookland police officers plan to sound the sirens on their vehicles in the area as a warning.
The case is under investigation by the Brookland Police Department.
If you have any information about the case, you can contact them at (870) 336-2074 or click here.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.