Sheriff not giving up on unsolved homicide case in Williamson Co., IL

Sheriff Bennie Vick hopes someone will come forward and help solve who killed Lisa Uzzle in 2014.

By Marsha Heller | September 6, 2018 at 12:55 PM CDT - Updated September 6 at 12:56 PM

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Thursday, September 6 is the fourth anniversary of the murder of Lisa Uzzle.

Uzzle was found dead in the debris of her burned down home on South McGeesville Rd. in rural Williamson County.

Lake of Egypt fire crews responded to a house fire on Sept. 6, 2014 at the home of Lisa Uzzle in rural Williamson County. During the fire investigation, the body of Uzzle was found in the rubble.
Investigators say Uzzle died from multiple gun shot wounds and was likely killed before the fire.

How the house fire was started and who killed Uzzle remains a mystery, but Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is not giving up in solving the case.

“Lisa was murdered four years ago.  We know that there are people who know things that would help us solve the case.  This investigation is still an active investigation, still a case that we think about daily and want to bring to a conclusion."
Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick

Anyone with information about the Uzzle homicide case is asked to come forward by contacting the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or Williamson County Crimestoppers at 1-800-414-8477 (TIPS). Any information provided through Crimestoppers will remain completely anonymous.

