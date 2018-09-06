Sheriff not giving up on unsolved homicide case in Williamson Co., IL

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Thursday, September 6 is the fourth anniversary of the murder of Lisa Uzzle.
Uzzle was found dead in the debris of her burned down home on South McGeesville Rd. in rural Williamson County.
Investigators say Uzzle died from multiple gun shot wounds and was likely killed before the fire.
How the house fire was started and who killed Uzzle remains a mystery, but Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is not giving up in solving the case.
Anyone with information about the Uzzle homicide case is asked to come forward by contacting the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or Williamson County Crimestoppers at 1-800-414-8477 (TIPS). Any information provided through Crimestoppers will remain completely anonymous.
