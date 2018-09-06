Scott County Sheriff’s Department coming together for one of their own

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Department is coming together to support one of their own who’s going through a tough time.
Detective Andrew Dooley recently found out he had a benign brain tumor and has had several surgeries to remove the tumor.
Dooley is still in the hospital and will be out of work for a while, so his coworkers and community want to make sure he and his family are comfortable when he gets home.
He was three young children who are four, two and one who’s only a few weeks old.
They’re helping raise money for him and his family through a GoFundMe page and an Alliance Bank account.
“I know it’s hard for people to give to someone they don’t know but this is someone who is out there doing what they love and he’s not able to do that for the next month or two and anything they can give would be very helpful to the family,” said Sergeant Detective Garrett Cook.
The sheriff’s department is hosting several events month for Detective Dooley and his family:
- 10% of the proceeds and tips at Pizza Inn in Sikeston will go to the Dooley fund on Tuesday, Sept. 11
- Benefit fish fry at Copper Still Lounge on Friday, Sept. 28
- Raffle and silent auction on Saturday, Sept. 29
They will also have t-shirts to support the family soon.
