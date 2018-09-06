Remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon could cause headaches for farmers

NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon will reach the Heartland soon.
Many farms are starting to harvest their crops including one i visited in New Madrid County, and more rain is not what these farms need at this point in the season. David Pearson who has started to cut his soybean fields with large combines and next week he plans to start preparing his cotton crop for harvest.
Pearson says they have been impacted by Hurricanes in the past, and is concerned the remnants of the storm could bring high winds and heavy rain.
“You hate to harvest a crop in muddy conditions, and cutting ruts in your fields, and the harvest goes quite a bit easier when the ground is dry,” he said. “We’ve dealt with hurricanes coming through here before. Hoping we don’t get much rain out of it. And it will take a little bit to dry out but it will dry out.”
While the extra rain from Gordon could delay harvesting for Pearson he says most of his crop will be stored until it is ready to be sold at market months from now.
