9/6/18 - Proposition D in Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -
There are many races and issues on the ballot for the November 6 election. Illinois is voting on a new Governor. Missouri has a Senate race that has the attention of many in our country.
Voting is one of the most powerful things we do as Americans. On November 6, casting a ballot is good, but it’s not enough. Here on A Better Heartland, we will tackle some of the things on the ballot between now and election day.
Today, we take a look at Proposition D in Missouri. Prop D is a proposed gas tax to fund road repairs, construction and state police. Proponents are quick to point out that the last time the fuel tax was raised was in 1996 when a $.17 tax was added. According to a representative from safermo.com, the new tax would add at least $288 million annually to the state road fund to provide for the funding for Missouri State Law Enforcement and $123 million annually to local Governments for road construction and maintenance.
Without a doubt there are many who are not for raising taxes of any kind. Missouri ranks 49th in the country when it comes to gas taxes. Lots of Missourians like it that way and want to keep the cost of living in our state as low as possible.
Both sides have an opportunity to use their voice this November. The best thing any of us can do is research Proposition D, come to our own conclusions and vote according to our beliefs.
Taking the time and researching the candidates and issues so that you can make an informed decision makes this a Better Heartland.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.