9/6/18 - Proposition D in Missouri

Today, we take a look at Proposition D in Missouri. Prop D is a proposed gas tax to fund road repairs, construction and state police. Proponents are quick to point out that the last time the fuel tax was raised was in 1996 when a $.17 tax was added. According to a representative from safermo.com, the new tax would add at least $288 million annually to the state road fund to provide for the funding for Missouri State Law Enforcement and $123 million annually to local Governments for road construction and maintenance.