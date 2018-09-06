Police trying to ID suspect in Best Buy theft in Carbondale, IL

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying alleged suspects in a retail theft investigation at Best Buy on East Main in Carbondale, Illinois.
Police say the suspects concealed items and left the store without paying.
Anyone who can identify the suspects or anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
The investigation into the incident is continuing.
