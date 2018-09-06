Murphysboro EMA talks about National Prepardess Month

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - The Department of Homeland Security has declared September as National Prepardess Month.
Between 1994 and 2013, EM-DAT recorded 6,873 natural disasters worldwide, which claimed 1.35 million lives or almost 68,000 lives on average each year, and 218 million people were affected by natural disasters on average during this 20-year period.
National disaster’s costs the U.S. over 306 billion last year.
Brian Manwaring the director of the EMA in Murphysboro, Ill. says this area can face many different disasters such as tornadoes, flooding, and even earthquakes.
“They need to be prepared to take care of themselves for 72 hours,” he said. “It’s going to take a while to get assistance in from outside so they have to have enough food and water for that and enough medicine and medical supplies on hand to plan for any family members with special needs as well as pets.”
