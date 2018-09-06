Man facing arson, other charges after house fire in Mississippi Co., MO

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - According to Mississippi County Acting Sheriff Branden Caid, there is an arson investigation after a fire destroyed a home, barn and some farm equipment.
The fire happened on County Road 220, northeast of Charleston and Wyatt on Thursday, September 6, 2018.
Caid says that Dustin Robinson of Benton, Missouri faces charges of burglary, tampering, felony stealing, and kidnapping. He was being held on a $75,000 bond in MIssissippi Co.
Robinson was seen running from the area of the fire allegedly.
The home was destroyed. A barn and farm equipment was also on fire.
Additional charges could be applied.
Robinson reportedly confronted an employee at a weigh station scale on I-57 earlier and fled the scene. He was captured sometime later. He had forced someone to give him a ride by car.
The Highway Patrol, the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal are all investigating the case.
