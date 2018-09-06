Lion cuddles with tourists, doesn’t eat them

TAIGAN SAFARI PARK, CRIMEA (RNN) – This big cat wasn’t just lying around, he was giving tourists their money’s worth.
Filya the lion made himself at home when a safari car pulled up for a visit.
He immediately nuzzled park owner Oleg Zubkov out of the driver’s seat before cuddling and licking the rest of the folks in the open-air safari car.
Filya clearly didn’t realize he wasn’t a house cat. The two-year-old pushed his big cat body through the tourists like he thought he was a lap cat.
Soon, the close encounter was over and some memories were made.
