Lincoln portrait to be presented at Saline, Williamson Co. courthouses

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A reproduction of a famous Abraham Lincoln photograph will be presented to two county courthouses on Tuesday, September 11.
According to the First Judical Circuit of Illinois, the unveiling ceremonies will take place at the following courthouses, and will be open to the public:
- Saline County Courthouse, 10 East Poplar, Harrisburg – 1:00 p.m. Presiding Judge Walden Morris
- Williamson County Courthouse, 200 W. Jefferson Street, Marion – 11:00 a.m. Presiding Judge Brad Bleyer
The photograph was taken in Springfield by well-known photographer Alexander Hesler on June 3, 1860, for Abe Lincoln’s 1860 presidential campaign.
The permanent installation is made possible by donations from the Illinois Judges Association (IJA), the Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA) and their respective foundations – the Illinois Judges Foundation and the Illinois Bar Foundation.
The four organizations are partnering with the Illinois State Historical Society (ISHS), which owns the glass-plate positives of Hesler’s Lincoln portrait. The ISHS is leading a statewide campaign to place a framed copy in a courthouse in each of Illinois’ 102 counties in commemoration of the state’s bicentennial this year.
