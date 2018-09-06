KY man charged with murder of girlfriend, unborn child

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man is facing murder and third degree fetal homicide charges in connection with the deaths of his girlfriend and their unborn child.
According to Paducah Police, Epionn J. Lee-McCampbell, 20, was arrested after an interview at the police department Wednesday, Sept. 5 in connection to the asphyxiation death of 19-year-old Ja’Lynn N. Ragsdale.
Police say they were called to Lee-McCampbell’s home on the 900 block of North 24th Street on March 1, 2018 and found Ragsdale unresponsive.
Ragsdale was taken to a local hospital and later died.
According to a final report from the state Medical Examiner’s office, Ragsdale’s death is listed as a homicide and the cause of death as asphyxiation consistent with suffocation.
Further medical testing confirmed that Ragsdale was pregnant at the time of her death.
According to police, Lee-McCampbell told an investigator that he and Ragsdale were “wrestling” when she lost consciousness.
Lee-McCampbell was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.