1 killed, 1 seriously injured in crash in Alexander Co., IL

A single-vehicle crash led to the death of one passenger and serious injuries for the driver in Alexander County, Illinois.
According to officers with the Illinois State Police, it happened on Levee Rd. less than a mile east of Rt. 3. around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 5.
Police said a back 2000 Toyota Pick-up was being driven by 56-year-old Robert Lewis Thompson.
Thompson was driving down the roadway and as the road turned to the right the vehicle went off the road to the left.
The vehicle entered the grassy levee and rolled over, coming to a rest on its wheels.
Police said the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released at this time.
The driver was taken to an area hospital.
Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation.
