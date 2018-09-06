Jackson Co., IL sheriff’s office warns residents about questionable phone calls

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone call making rounds in the county.
The sheriff’s office claims it doesn’t call citizens telling them that they owe money for jury duty, outstanding warrants or fees.
If you do get a phone call such as this, the sheriff’s office says to question the caller about the allegation or hang up.
Residents can call the Jackson Co. circuit clerk office at 618-687-7300 if there is any question about jury duty obligations.
