Jackson Co., IL school sees benefit in facility sales tax

The former Executive Director of the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, Les O’Dell, says, “So in essence--- people who live and do business in Carbondale--- will be funding schools in other communities and we don’t think that is the most equitable way of funding schools.” However, Superintendent Grode says it’s a win-win for the community and for the kids. “I live in this county and I don’t like taxes, however, funding of schools with property taxes is just extremely regressive as the state goes. this one percent sales tax allows us to do needed upgrades with the facilities...it’s allowed us to put money back into the community. that’s going to give us more money to put back in the community. Every dollar we spend in Jackson county, we try to keep here in Jackson County. And that’s just economic development.”