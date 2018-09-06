Here’s when you can expect new episodes of your favorite TV shows

(RNN) - After a summer of binge-watching old episodes on Netflix and Hulu, we’re finally about to be rescued from perpetual boredom with new seasons of our favorite shows.
Networks typically premiere new seasons of our favorite shows in mid-September.
They’ll likely run until they go on a mid-season hiatus when winter arrives, then resume in January.
Here are 10 popular programs with a new season arriving in 2018.
- Shameless – Sept. 9 – 9 p.m. – Showtime
- American Horror Story – Sept. 12 – 10 p.m. – FX
- The Voice – Sept. 24 – 8 p.m. – NBC
- The Good Doctor – Sept. 24 – 10 p.m. – ABC
- This Is Us – Sept. 25 – 9 p.m. – NBC
- Survivor – Sept. 26 – 8 p.m. – CBS
- The Big Bang Theory – premieres Sept. 24 – 8 p.m. – regular time Thursdays 8 p.m. – CBS
- Grey’s Anatomy – Sept. 27 – 8 p.m. – ABC
- The Simpsons/Bob’s Burgers/Family Guy – Sept. 30 – 8-9 p.m. - Fox
- Riverdale – Oct. 10 – 8 p.m. – CW
*All times Eastern
Grab some popcorn and enjoy the show. Good luck coordinating your DVR schedule.
