Heavy Rain Expected This Weekend

Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. We are watching the remains of Gordon move our way. Scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed across the area and more are expected the next few days. Heavy rain will likely fall across much of the area between now and Sunday. Before a cold front dries out Sunday night, much of the area will receive between 3 and 6 inches of rain with a few isolated areas over 6 inches. This will cause low water bridge crossings to flood, especially across Southeast Missouri. Temperatures will be slightly cooler tomorrow but held down significantly over the weekend.