Free flu shots offered for counties in Missouri’s bootheel

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - Residents in Missouri’s Bootheel will be able to get free flu vaccines this year.
Shawnna Gerding with the Sikeston/Bootheel Area United Way said they applied for the grant through FamilyWize.
Residents from Scott, New Madrid, Mississippi, Stoddard and Butler Counties who are 18 years old or older can get the shot.
Gerding said the program is aimed towards those who don’t have insurance or can’t afford the flu shot, “In the 5 counties that we cover there is over 145 thousand residents and we know many of them are in a situation where they don't have insurance or they just can't afford it so we're happy to be able to do this for the community it supports the goal of having a healthy community,"
This event will take place on September 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Walgreens in Sikeston.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.