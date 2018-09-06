Flags to half-staff Friday in KY in honor of Fort Campbell soldier killed in Iraq

FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Friday, Sept. 7 in honor of a fallen soldier.
According to the governor’s office this is in honor of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Taylor J. Galvin, 34, a Fort Campbell soldier who died while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
Galvin was assigned to the 1st Battallion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR), Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
According to the Department of Defense, Chief Warrant Officer Galvin died on Aug. 20 in Baghdad, Iraq, as a result of injuries sustained when his helicopter crashed in Sinjar, Ninevah Province, Iraq.
The incident is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.