First Alert: Rain from Gordon headed our way
By Jasmine Adams | September 6, 2018 at 5:51 AM CDT - Updated September 6 at 5:57 AM

The remnants of Tropical Depression Gordon will spread more moisture into the Heartland today.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says to expect more clouds across the Heartland, with more scattered showers and a few isolated storms.

The heaviest and most widespread rain will take over Friday afternoon and continue through the day on Saturday and even into Sunday.

Widespread 1-3 inches of rain expected with our northern and western counties under the best chance to see slightly higher rain totals.

We dry out early next week and temperatures look comfortable with highs near 80

