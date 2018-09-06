First Alert Thursday Outlook

Rain coverage will ramp up over the next few days (starting tonight) as moisture from Gordon moves north and interacts with a slow moving front sagging in from the upper Midwest. Recent models have trended a bit wetter for our region….with several inches possible especially in our northwestern counties thru Sunday. Flash Flood Watches have already been issued for some counties, and more may be added as time goes by. Tropical systems are very efficient rain producers so heavy downpours are a threat. Severe storm threat is less, but not zero. Thankfully the whole system moves out late on Sunday, and slightly cooler and less humid air will sweep in from the northwest to end the weekend and start next week. A little touch of early fall looks likely for next week.