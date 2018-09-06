Crews called to fire at Butler Co., MO highway department building

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Office confirm the county fire department were called to a fire at the Butler County Highway Department Building.
The building is on U.S. 67 south, off of old M Hwy. Witnesses tell Heartland News electrical crews were unhooking power to the building and there were several explosions heard.
There is no word on how the fire started. Fire crews were the scene as of 8:30 p.m. on September 5.
No roads were closed, according to Sheriff Mark Dobbs.
