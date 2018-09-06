Community helps police with new firing range in Kennett, MO

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -
The Kennett, Missouri Police Department thanked an area business that helped out with a new firearms training range.
According to a social media post, this isn’t the first business to help with the range.
The Steel Yard in Paragould, Arkansas donated materials obtained by Kennett ARI Operations Manager Mike Lack.
Kennett ARI employees constructed all of the target stands that will be used at the range.
These are high quality stands that should last the new range’s lifetime and beyond according to the police department.
