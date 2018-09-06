Cobden, IL man indicted on 42 counts of child pornography

COBDEN, IL (KFVS) -
A Cobden, Illinois man has been indicted according to the Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds on child pornography charges.
Edmonds said Charles Edward Gordon, 57, has been indicted by the Union County Grand Jury on 42 counts of child pornography. All counts are class one felonies.
Gordon is charged with possession of photographs containing children under the age of 13 according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
Gordon was arrested in August of 2018 following an investigation by the Cobden Police with assistance of the Illinois State Police.
Gordon is being held in the Jackson County Jail in Murphysboro on $100,000 bond. His arraignment is set for Thursday, Sept. 20 at 9 a.m.
