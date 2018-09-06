Big City’s Big Swings backs Cardinals to a 7-6 in a series win over the Nationals

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals conclude a three-game series with the Washington Nationals.
Matt Adams hit a three-run home in the first to put the Cardinals up 3-0.
Matt Carpenter doubled in another run in the second (4-0 Cardinals).
Jose Martinez added one more with an RBI single in the second (5-0 Cardinals).
Adams lit up the scoreboard again the fifth with a solo blast (6-0 Cardinals).
Nationals Adam Eaton doubles in a run to give the Nationals their first of the game (6-1 Cardinals).
Yairo Munoz hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth (7-1 Cardinals).
The Nationals would make it a fight with doubles in the sixth and seven, including Ryan Zimmerman clearing the bases with an RBI double and making it 7-6 St. Louis.
Carlos Martinez comes in and closes it out to give the Cardinals a 7-6 victory and a series win.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.