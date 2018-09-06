Authorities searching for KY woman wanted on murder charges

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Clinton, Kentucky woman following a deadly 2017 crash.
Christina M. Weeks, 42, is wanted on charges of murder, two counts of felony wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree and DUI 1st offense, aggravating circumstance.
Weeks was involved in a two vehicle collision in Oct. 2017 east of the Hickman County line.
Weeks is a white female, 5’4” tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She currently has short red hair and brown eyes. The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office has tried to locate Weeks to serve the indictment warrant but can’t be found.
Anyone with information on Weeks or her current location is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501 or through our Facebook page.
You may also contact your local law enforcement agency.
