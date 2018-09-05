Your Updated Wednesday Forecast

Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. It is another hot and humid day across the area however, we are watching a few more scattered thunderstorms on the radar than we have the past couple of days. These storms are in response to a weak disturbance rotation around the outer edge of Gordon. This evening scattered showers and storms will die off around sunset. Temperatures will remain warm and muggy with lows by morning near 70 degrees in most areas.
Thursday we will be watching the remains of Gordon move closer to our area. This will allow for a greater coverage of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s.
It will take the remains of Gordon a few days to completely move out of the area. This could bring some heavy rain to parts of the area.
