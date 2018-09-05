What you need to now Sept. 5

Laura says your Wednesday is going to be hot and humid. (Source: William Foeste/Cnews)
By Jasmine Adams | September 5, 2018 at 4:23 AM CDT - Updated September 5 at 4:23 AM

Good morning, it is Wednesday, Sept. 5.

First Alert Forecast

It will be another hot and humid day today for us in the Heartland.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says we’ll have slightly greater rain chances today. Feels like temps will be in the mid-to-upper 90s. The rain chances will be scattered.

What’s left of Tropical Storm Gordon will get here Thursday. We’ll have higher rain chances until at least Saturday.

Periods of heavy rain will be the main threat. But isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. The threat of flooding is really low.

When the low pressure system moves away, we’ll have a cooling trend. Highs will drop to the lower 80s.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Bill Cosby’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized Sunday night.

A driver blamed a squirrel after he smashed into a row of parked cars.

