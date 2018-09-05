What you need to now Sept. 5

(KFVS) -
Good morning, it is Wednesday, Sept. 5.
It will be another hot and humid day today for us in the Heartland.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says we’ll have slightly greater rain chances today. Feels like temps will be in the mid-to-upper 90s. The rain chances will be scattered.
What’s left of Tropical Storm Gordon will get here Thursday. We’ll have higher rain chances until at least Saturday.
Periods of heavy rain will be the main threat. But isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. The threat of flooding is really low.
When the low pressure system moves away, we’ll have a cooling trend. Highs will drop to the lower 80s.
- A person of interest is wanted in an attempted armed robbery according to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office.
- Missouri is the first state in the nation regulating labels on meat substitutes grown in labs or made from plants.
- The Murphysboro, Illinois mayor is rolling up his sleeves to solve some of his residents' major concerns.
- Marshall County High School’s students were honored with the annual 911 Hero Award.
Bill Cosby’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized Sunday night.
A driver blamed a squirrel after he smashed into a row of parked cars.
