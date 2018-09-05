Stolen decorative battle axe recovered in Carbondale, IL

The axe was recovered when the suspected thief turned himself in. (Source: KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | September 5, 2018 at 8:26 AM CDT - Updated September 5 at 8:26 AM

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A decorative battle axe stolen from Castle Park in Carbondale, Illinois has been recovered.

Jackson County deputies said they received several tips and calls form the public and all individuals involved in the case have been identified.

The suspect, Hallie C. Solomon, 22 of Elkville, turned himself in to the Jackson Count Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Deputies said Solomon was arrested and charged with theft under $500. The stolen property was recovered at the time of the arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

