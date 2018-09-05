Small Business reacts to Missouri’s new meat law

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Missouri is the first state in the nation to start regulating labels on meat substitutes that are made from plants or grown in labs.
Mike Deering with the Missouri Cattlemen's Association said a new law prohibits companies from misrepresenting a product as meat, if it is not made from livestock or poultry.
Becky Brown, who co-owns a heath food store in Cape Girardeau, Mo. sells real meats and plant-based substitutes. Brown agrees that labels on all products should be transparent and tell the consumer what it is. While she was concerned at first, Brown says all her products are in compliance with the new law.
"Prominent statements such as veggie, or plant based those are on the front of the packages and I didn't have to pull anything from my shelf and I have not had to contact manufacturers,” said Brown. “I don't feel that our customers were confused in that way. Generally if someone is looking for a veggie burger they are going to make sure that it doesn't have meat in it."
Deering with the Cattlemen's Association says France actually passed a similar law before Missouri did just that.
Other states are also considering updating their own meat labeling laws.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.