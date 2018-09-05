Sloan Creek Bridge in Cape Girardeau, MO opened

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -
The Sloan Creek Bridge on Big Bend Road is now open in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday, Sept. 5 to mark the completion of one of seven major construction projects approved by voters.
The Transportation Trust Fund project was approved in 2015 and was complete on time and under budget according to officials with the City of Cape Girardeau.
The City of Cape Girardeau Mayor, Council members, staff and contractor-partners marked the event with the ceremony.
