September is Hunger Action Month

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - This September, the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, together with the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks, will mobilize across all 50 states in an effort to bring an end to hunger.
Hunger Action Month is designed to inspire people to take action and raise awareness that 41 million Americans, including nearly 13 million children are food insecure, according to the USDA.
In Southeast Missouri, more than 64,000 people struggle with hunger and may not know where they’ll find their next meal. That number includes one in 4 kids who may not have enough to eat.
September marks the eleventh year the Feeding America network of food banks has organized this annual call to action. This year the campaign will focus on the strong connections between hunger and health.
The Hunger Action Month 2018 campaign asks people to consider how it must feel to live with an empty stomach, which puts a healthy life and a promising future at risk.
“It’s important that the people we serve have access to enough healthy food to reach their full potential; especially our children, who cannot grow, succeed or learn on an empty stomach,” said Karen Green, Southeast Missouri Food Bank, Chief Executive Officer. “Missouri has the 6th highest rate of senior food insecurity in the nation and 1 in 5 households in our area struggle with hunger,” added Green.
Hunger Action Day, the second Thursday in September, is a day where efforts across the country are focused for greater impact.
This year, on September 13, Southeast Missouri Food Bank asks supporters to share what they couldn’t do without adequate nutrition by writing on an empty plate, “On an empty stomach I can’t ______,” and filling in the blank with something they couldn’t achieve without the nutrition we need to thrive.
These photos can be posted to social media with #HungerActionMonth, @SoutheastMOFoodBank and @FeedingAmerica to join the conversation.
