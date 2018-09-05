Pershing VA Medical Center to hold a community suicide prevention awareness candlelight vigil

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri has announced a community suicide prevention awareness candlelight vigil will be held on Monday, September 10.
The vigil will begin at 6 p.m.
“Every day, 120 people complete suicide, and of those, 22 are veterans,” said VA Mental Health supervisor, Stacey Scobey. “On World Suicide Prevention Day, we are partnering with the community and the Wake Foundation to bring attention to the suicide prevention resources in our own community.”
The event will include on-site mental health professionals, information tables, and light refreshments, and with a special ceremony in which participants will light candles for suicide prevention awareness.
“Please join us in celebrating life and bringing resources to those who need them,” Stacey added.
The public is invited to attend.
