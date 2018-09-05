Parking for the SEMO District Fair, parade

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department will be implementing special traffic policies for the 2018 SEMO District Fair.
Any vehicles parked in a no parking or restricted area will be towed away at the owner’s expense, and a traffic ticket may be issued.
No parking signs will be placed around Arena Park on Friday, September 7 and will be enforced beginning Saturday, September 8 at 6 a.m.
No parking signs will be placed in Capaha Park, North West End Blvd., and Perry Ave. to restrict parking for the parade on Saturday, September 8. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Capaha Park will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. and only vehicles actually used in the parade will be allowed inside the park.
If anyone wishes to deliver parade participants, they can be dropped off at the intersection of West End Blvd. and Normal Street at the park entrance.
Parade entries must enter Capaha Park from Broadway and Perry. No southbound traffic will be allowed at Perry and Dunklin. Those who drive around barricades may be ticketed.
West End Blvd. will be closed between Broadway and Normal Streets at 8 a.m. to allow the parade to form.
Broadway west of West End Blvd., and Kingshighway between Broadway and Cape Rock Drive, and Kingshighway from Hopper to Kiwanis will be closed during the parade.
