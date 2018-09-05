Murray State to host Maraniss for second annual Easley Lecture

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - The annual Easley Lecture with Andrew Maraniss serving as the event’s keynote speaker will be held on Tuesday, September 25, at 7 p.m. in the Curris Center Grand Ballroom.
The lecture named in honor of late Murray State alumnus Sid Easley, who served as former chair of the Murray State Board of Regents.
The speaker discuss the collision of race and sports in the south during his presentation. He is an American author best known for “Strong Inside: Perry Wallace and the Collision of Race and Sports in the South.” The bestselling book depicts the story of Perry Wallace, the first African American to play college basketball under an athletic scholarship in the Southeastern Conference.
“As the friendliest small town in America, Murray is a hamlet of love and kindness — a community bound by friendships old and new,” said Melissa Easley, wife of the late Sid Easley. “Perhaps now more than ever, it’s important for our community to foster a sense of belonging, to grow our understanding of those who are different from us and to embrace those differences. Andrew Maraniss’ work, ‘Strong Inside,’ delves into these themes as related to sports, a topic any Racer athletics enthusiast will enjoy.”
The lecture is free and open to the public.
