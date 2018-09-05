Marion, IL man arrested on several drug charges after brief pursuit

MARION, IL (KFVS) -
A Marion, IL man was arrested after a short chase on Tuesday, Sept 4.
Police with the Marion Police Department attempted to arrest Derek Woods, 34, on a warrant for his arrest out of Williamson County for the delivery of cocaine.
According to police, when a Marion officer attempted to arrest Woods, he ran from the officer. After a brief foot pursuit, officers said Woods was taken into custody and searched.
The search led to the discovery of methamphetamine, cocaine, cannabis, drug paraphernalia and US currency.
Woods was charged with possession of 5 to 15 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis, possession of a methamphetamine smoking pipe and resisting a peace officer.
Woods received additional charges for delivery of cocaine, delivery of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia, stemming from investigations dating back to 2016.
These investigations were conducted by the Marion Police Department and the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group.
