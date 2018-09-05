Man arrested in Paducah, KY, for receiving stolen van

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah Police arrested a man on Tuesday, Sept. 4 after he was identified as the driver of a stolen van.
According to police, around 3:00 p.m. workers of Home, Floor and Kitchen reported that one of their vans had been stolen. The van had been left unlocked with the keys inside.
Before officers arrived at the scene, a witness reported the van on Tennessee Street. Officers found the van abandoned in a vacant lot.
Four witnesses said they saw a man jump out of the van and run away. Officers spotted the man crossing Jackson Street and he was arrest.
Dalton Mefford, 25, was taken to the McCracken County Jail and charged with receiving stolen property (less than $10,000)
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.