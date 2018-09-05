KSP searches for 'dangerous’ Fulton Co. escaped inmate

FULTON COUNTY KY (KFVS) -
According to staff with the Fulton County Detention Center in Mayfield, Kentucky an inmate has escaped the facility.
Staff contacted the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 4:25 a.m. about an inmate that escaped from their facility Wednesday, Sept. 5.
Timothy R. Richardson, 34 of Shepherdsville, Ky, is described as a white male, 5’11”, he weighs approximately 190 pounds, brown hair, and hazel eyes, normally wears glasses, has a beard and has numerous tattoos on his body. Richardson was wearing a blue detention clothing. His direction of travel is unknown at this time.
He is a state inmate serving time for various charges to include wanton endangerment, first-degree on a Police Officer, fleeing and evading, auto theft and various drug charges.
Police said Richardson should be considered dangerous if anyone has contact with do not try to approach him, contact law enforcement immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
