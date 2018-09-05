‘It’s definitely shocking’: Priests arrested after allegedly performing sex act near beach

Warning: This story contains graphic material.
MIAMI BEACH, FL (WPLG/RNN/CNN) - Two Roman Catholic priests were arrested after authorities in Miami Beach say they were caught in a very compromising position.
Edwin Giraldo Cortez and Diego Berrio were charged with lewd and lascivious behavior.
The incident happened in broad daylight around 3:30 p.m. Monday on Ocean Drive. A children’s playground is nearby.
Authorities received a call about two men performing sex acts in a car.
The vehicle had no window tinting, so whatever was happening inside was very much on display for all to see.
"I parked my vehicle and approached the passenger side of the vehicle on foot," an officer wrote on the arrest report, according to the Miami Herald. "I observed defendant Berrio in the passenger seat, performing oral sex on defendant Giraldo who was seated in the driver’s seat. Giraldo’s pants were unzipped and his genitals exposed.
"This act was occurring in full view of the public passing by on Ocean Drive and the sidewalk."
The two men were arrested, and police learned they were both priests from out of town.
Both men gave an address the Mission of San Juan Diego in Arlington Heights, near Chicago.
"It's definitely shocking," said a parent.
The entire incident, according to the report, was also caught on police body cam.
"Even if it's for adults, seeing them, it's just quite shocking," said another parent.
Copyright 2018 WPLG/RNN/CNN. All rights reserved.