2 injured in McCrakcen County, KY crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - McCracken County deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 45 on Sept. 5
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, Aaron Standill, 31, of Mayfield, Kentucky, was traveling north on US 45 and began to slow due to heavy rain.
Edwin Rodriguez, 21, of Mayfield, Ky. following behind Stanfill and did not notice her slowing. Rodriguez rear-ended Stanfill.
Stanfill and Rodriguez’s passenger, Rebecca Vaughn, 22, of Metropolis, Illinois, were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
