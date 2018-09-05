Hot, humid with scattered rain today...then Gordon moves into the Heartland

Good Wednesday morning. Today will be the driest day for the next several days. With that said, there will still be scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. The remnants of Gordon will push into parts of the Heartland tomorrow and continue to impact the Heartland through the weekend. The chance of severe weather is very low, but heavy downpours and isolated t’storms are likely. Behind the tropical system cooler weather is expected early next week with highs only in the lower 80s for a few days.