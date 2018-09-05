Girl’s pet beagle saved her from being abducted, family says

HOUSTON (KPRC/CNN) - The family of an 11-year-old girl says her small dog bit a man who allegedly tried to kidnap her, giving her a chance to run away.
Authorities are looking for the suspect whose license plate and picture were captured on surveillance video inside the Willow Oaks Townhomes complex in Pasadena, TX, Sunday morning.
Bianca Hernandez, the sister of the 11-year-old girl, says the sixth-grader saw the male suspect looking at her strangely while she was out walking her 2-year-old beagle mix Ray.
"The driver actually catches up on to her, gets out of the vehicle and grabs her," Hernandez said.
The 11-year-old resisted the alleged attacker, but she was losing the struggle – until the 15-pound Ray jumped into the fray, according to the girl’s family.
"The dog was like, 'Uh-uh, this is not any regular person greeting her,' so yeah, he went for a bite in the leg, and that was the only way for her to free herself," Hernandez said.
The girl was then able to run home. She and Ray both survived the attack physically unscathed.
The girl’s uncle, Alan Aguilar, chased after the suspect, who was driving away from the complex, but was unable to catch up. However, surveillance video captured the man’s getaway.
"At this point, they know what they're looking for, and we've just got to keep a close eye on the little ones," Aguilar said.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
