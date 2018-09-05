Friends raising money to return Cobden, IL man home from South America

UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Family and friends of a southern Illinois businessman are trying to bring him back home. Brian Goins had a heart attack and died on a flight in South America on August 30.
Goins owned the Trails End Lodge in Cobden, Ill. and is described as a pillar of the community in Union County.
Friends say they were told by the U.S. Embassy in Columbia that returning his body would cost about $9,000 since he passed away overseas.
Now the community his holding a fund raiser to bring him back home.
“Our community comes together when there is a need, whether its a house fire, a death in the family or something like that,” said Lshonna Loveless, a friend. “We live in a community that is so wonderful and gracious, to know that people have your back when you have a hard time. There is going to be a hole there in our community and in many friends hearts and his family.” Sunday, Septmember 9 there will be a 'celebration of life' for Goins at Starview Vineyard from 1 to 6 p.m.
There will be music, food and a silent auction. There is a gofundme page set up as well.
