First Alert Wednesday Forecast

One more hot, humid day today before the circulation with Gordon begins to bring better rainfall chances and moderating temperatures to the area starting Thursday. There will actually be a chance of a few more showers/storms this afternoon as the outermost circulation around Gordon interacts with our hot, humid airmass. Otherwise we’ll have highs near 90 and heat indices in the upper 90s. Tonight looks to be mainly quiet and dry with lows near 70.
Starting tomorrow rain chances increase as the circulation around Gordon’s remnant system loops gradually around us. Heavy rain and flooding are looking like a significant threat….especially over MO just west and north of the Heartland, where some models are showing up to a foot of rainfall! For now it looks like the heaviest rains will stay just to our west and north…but there is a chance of some locally heavy rainfall over parts of the Heartland as well...especially Friday and Saturday…as the moisture begins to interact with a slowly approaching cold front. There is also a slight risk of severe storms….but heavy rain is probably a greater threat overall. By Sunday the front should be moving through, and we’llfinally get into some drier and less humid weather for the start of next week, hopefully.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.