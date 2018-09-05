First Alert Wednesday Forecast

Starting tomorrow rain chances increase as the circulation around Gordon’s remnant system loops gradually around us. Heavy rain and flooding are looking like a significant threat….especially over MO just west and north of the Heartland, where some models are showing up to a foot of rainfall! For now it looks like the heaviest rains will stay just to our west and north…but there is a chance of some locally heavy rainfall over parts of the Heartland as well...especially Friday and Saturday…as the moisture begins to interact with a slowly approaching cold front. There is also a slight risk of severe storms….but heavy rain is probably a greater threat overall. By Sunday the front should be moving through, and we’llfinally get into some drier and less humid weather for the start of next week, hopefully.